Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 164.3% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 1,309.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

ORC stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

