Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$20,361.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,361.00.
Orezone Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORE
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orezone Gold
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.