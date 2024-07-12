Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$20,361.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,361.00.

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORE. Pi Financial decreased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

