Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Lowered to C$1.15 at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Ventum Financial lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.25. Orezone Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman bought 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$83,940.00. Insiders have bought a total of 166,000 shares of company stock valued at $128,601 over the last 90 days.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

