Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) PT Raised to C$1.50 at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ORE. TD Securities dropped their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Pi Financial dropped their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ventum Financial raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The stock has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orezone Gold

In other Orezone Gold news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$83,940.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 166,000 shares of company stock worth $128,601.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

