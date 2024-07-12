Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.82.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $106.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,469,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after acquiring an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,473,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

