Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

OR stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth about $33,370,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter worth about $18,728,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,012,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,021,000 after buying an additional 745,973 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Further Reading

