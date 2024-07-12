Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance
OR stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.02. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
