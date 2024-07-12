Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$4.75 Price Target at CIBC

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

OSK stock opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. Osisko Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$2.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total transaction of C$158,000.00. In related news, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.13, for a total transaction of C$422,550.00. Also, Senior Officer Alexandria Marcotte sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.16, for a total value of C$158,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $643,350. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.

