Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.75. The stock traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 359410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.25.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.83.
Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interest in the Windfall Lake Project, Quévillon Osborne Project, and Urban-Barry Project located in Québec, Canada; and Phoenix Properties located in Québec, Canada.
