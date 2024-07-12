Oxford Instruments’ (OXIG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.74) to GBX 2,750 ($35.22) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.69) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.56).

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,580 ($33.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,477.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,270.66. Oxford Instruments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,634 ($20.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,765 ($35.42). The company has a market cap of £1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.53, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

