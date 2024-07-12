Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.17.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $182.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.77. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $191.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.27.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

