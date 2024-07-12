Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.56. Approximately 105,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,144,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $925.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 6.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $137,209.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pagaya Technologies



Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

