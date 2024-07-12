Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Cronos Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Paranovus Entertainment Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cronos Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.05%. Given Cronos Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A Cronos Group -61.31% -3.06% -2.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paranovus Entertainment Technology and Cronos Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paranovus Entertainment Technology $98.15 million 0.08 -$71.74 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $93.03 million 9.78 -$73.96 million ($0.15) -15.87

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Cronos Group.

Volatility and Risk

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paranovus Entertainment Technology beats Cronos Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Cronos Group

(Get Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paranovus Entertainment Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.