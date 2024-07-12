PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 10,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $905,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $931,600.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of PFSI opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $98.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFSI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

