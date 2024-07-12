PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $102.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PennyMac Financial Services traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $95.97, with a volume of 27015 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

