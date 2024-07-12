PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Announces Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS and its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.99. The stock has a market cap of $225.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

