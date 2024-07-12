Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) versus LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) Head-To-Head Review

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LQR House and Pernod Ricard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get LQR House alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $1.12 million 3.64 -$15.75 million N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 5.94 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares LQR House and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of LQR House shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LQR House and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pernod Ricard 1 3 0 0 1.75

Summary

Pernod Ricard beats LQR House on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

(Get Free Report)

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for LQR House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LQR House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.