Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Piper Sandler

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,571.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,982,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,040,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,796.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 582,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,736,000 after buying an additional 567,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 663,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after buying an additional 545,395 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

