PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Shares Up 3.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.56). Approximately 302,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 634,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.54).

PetroTal Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The stock has a market cap of £397.90 million, a P/E ratio of 362.50 and a beta of 1.98.

PetroTal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

