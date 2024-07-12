Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Petrus Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PTRUF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.36.
Petrus Resources Company Profile
