Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PTRUF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.98. Petrus Resources has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.36.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

