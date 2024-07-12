Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Pfizer traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.08. Approximately 6,433,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 39,865,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Pfizer by 17.3% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 323,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,753 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 294,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 251,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

