PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PharmaCyte Biotech stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 3.88% of PharmaCyte Biotech worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

PharmaCyte Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:PMCB opened at $2.06 on Friday. PharmaCyte Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

