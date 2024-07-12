Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.54.

Shares of PHR opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 31.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,980 shares of company stock valued at $226,944. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Capital International Investors increased its position in Phreesia by 221.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,052,000 after buying an additional 1,785,463 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter worth approximately $29,941,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Phreesia by 42.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 224,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

