Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Up 2%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 96,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 115,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily explores for lithium. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

