Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) PT Raised to $42.00

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.