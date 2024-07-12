Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer High Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 37,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PHT stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer High Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

