PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential downside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

PJT opened at $111.54 on Friday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $71.47 and a twelve month high of $112.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

