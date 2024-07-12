Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Piper Sandler

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

