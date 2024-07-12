Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

