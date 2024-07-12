Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Predictive Oncology Stock Performance
POAI stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Predictive Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.15.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.
Predictive Oncology Company Profile
Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.
