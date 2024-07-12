Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Premier in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 13,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $247,438.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 92,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,618.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $131,585.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,075 shares of company stock worth $1,700,650. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 50.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Premier stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Premier has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Premier had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

