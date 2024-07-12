Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Primech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Primech has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.
Primech Company Profile
