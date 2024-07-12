Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Short Interest Down 31.1% in June

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the June 15th total of 85,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Primech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PMEC opened at $0.54 on Friday. Primech has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include general cleaning and maintenance of public and private facilities, such as airports, conservancy areas, public areas, refuse disposal areas, and parks and carparks of public housing units; common areas of hotels, educational institutions, public roads, residential spaces, commercial buildings, office facilities, industrial areas, retail stores, and healthcare facilities; housekeeping services; specialized cleaning services, including marble polishing, building façade cleaning, and clean room sanitation services; and waste management and pest control services.

