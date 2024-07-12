Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.62.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

