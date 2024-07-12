Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,690 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

