Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,962.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,055 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 31.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 35.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 844,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,002,000 after acquiring an additional 219,249 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 1.1 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

