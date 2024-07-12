Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.32.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.