Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,886 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of eBay by 11.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,084 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,842 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

