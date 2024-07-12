Private Advisor Group LLC Has $988,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 544.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $7,102,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,829,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the last quarter.

VTES stock opened at $100.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.62.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

