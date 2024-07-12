Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,098 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corrigan Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 249.5% in the 1st quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 840,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,480,000 after purchasing an additional 599,703 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,590,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after buying an additional 206,545 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 985,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after acquiring an additional 40,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $29.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $560.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.