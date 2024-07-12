Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ILCB stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

