ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 64,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.