Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

