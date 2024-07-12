PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, an increase of 6,757.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PPERY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

