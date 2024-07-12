PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500,600 shares, an increase of 6,757.5% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PPERY opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.42.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
