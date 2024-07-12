PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF) Trading Up 16.7%

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTITF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Stock Up 16.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk

(Get Free Report)

PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Indonesia. It operates in three segments: Cellular; Multimedia, Data Communication, Internet; and Fixed Telecommunications. The company offers prepaid and post-paid services, and international and roaming, such as outbound roamers, international call and SMS, and overseas call products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.