PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in PTC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.73.

Shares of PTC opened at $179.77 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.22, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.53 million. PTC had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total transaction of $1,207,324.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,734,056.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,846 shares of company stock worth $2,137,631 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

