Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.
Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.
