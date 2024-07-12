Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Pulse Biosciences Stock Up 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLSE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Burke Thomas Barrett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

