Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Releases Earnings Results

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, reports. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Pure Cycle Price Performance

Shares of PCYO opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.92. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pure Cycle by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Cycle in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.