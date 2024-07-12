Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Stock Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 6.48% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGRO opened at $36.26 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 1.25.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

