Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Down 32.7% in June

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 934.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PMO opened at $10.23 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.