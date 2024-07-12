Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Matador Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

Matador Resources Trading Up 2.6 %

MTDR stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

