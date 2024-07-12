Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for HilleVax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.89). Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $1.67 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.92 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in HilleVax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock worth $193,766 over the last 90 days. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

